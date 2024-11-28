NowPlaying for Apple TV wants to change how you listen to music

Apple Music client NowPlaying has been a fan favorite for a while, and now it’s available on Apple TV devices in addition to everything else in Apple’s ecosystem. In its third year since the original app launched, NowPlaying wants to help you relive that immersive experience of listening to a full album and understanding everything the artist wanted to share. Here’s how developer Hidde van der Ploeg positions NowPlaying for tvOS:

While playlists and algorithms have their place, they’ve fundamentally changed how we consume music. NowPlaying for Apple TV takes a bold stance by focusing exclusively on albums, encouraging listeners to explore music as complete works rather than isolated tracks. This approach isn’t just about nostalgia – it’s about experiencing music the way artists intended.

That said, the app features four simple ways to enjoy core experiences:

Today’s Album: Every day, NowPlaying handpick an album “worth your time.” It can be a forgotten classic, a groundbreaking new release, or an influential masterpiece that shaped its genre.

Every day, NowPlaying handpick an album “worth your time.” It can be a forgotten classic, a groundbreaking new release, or an influential masterpiece that shaped its genre. Random Discoveries: Hit the Random tab to uncover albums based on your listening history, selections from Rolling Stone’s prestigious Top 500 list, or previous featured albums. It’s like having a knowledgeable friend suggesting your next listening session.

Hit the Random tab to uncover albums based on your listening history, selections from Rolling Stone’s prestigious Top 500 list, or previous featured albums. It’s like having a knowledgeable friend suggesting your next listening session. Current Playing: You can learn more about the album you’re currently playing on your Apple TV.

You can learn more about the album you’re currently playing on your Apple TV. Focused Search: Use the search version to find your favorite albums—no playlists or singles, only complete musical experiences.

Image source: NowPlaying

While NowPlaying for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch offers several perks, including the ability to send your friend a universal link when sharing that song you recently discovered, it’s nice to see such attention to detail on the Apple TV. The set-top-box usually lacks new apps, and this one looks like one of the best experiences for Apple Music users.

NowPlaying for Apple TV is free to download, but you’ll see an ad pop-up every 5 minutes and between every three albums. The developer says it’s a privacy-friendly ad, which means the app won’t track you across experiences but will help make the app sustainable. Another option is to purchase NowPlaying Gold and go completely ad-free. You can find the app here.