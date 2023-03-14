Nothing Ear (2) earbuds leak ahead of March 22 event

Nothing is about to host its next product reveal event on March 22, 2023, but its upcoming earbuds have leaked before the company could even announce them.

As reported by The Tech Outlook, reputable leaker OnLeaks has leaked the design and at least some of the specifications for the upcoming earbuds. While the design of the Ear (2) are almost identical to the first-generation, the report does note that the new earbuds appear to move the noise-canceling microphone to the top of the stem.

Other than that, it appears that the physical changes to the earbuds will be mostly internal and imperceivable to customers.

A careful look at the renders shows that the company moved the noise-canceling microphone to the top of the stem. There are also some small changes, such as the addition of some new components and “ear (2)” branding to the transparent stem. So, it can be said that Ear (2) will arrive with a refined design.

In terms of specs, the Nothing Ear (2) are still expected to feature 11.6mm drivers. They will feature 6 hours of battery life (36 with the charging case), a slight improvement over the last model. They will also be slightly lighter compared to the first generation. The Ear (2) are also expected to feature multi-device pairing, improved Active Noise Cancellation, and more EQ customization.

Reports from the past said that the Nothing Ear (2) might be able to connect to two devices at the same time. Additionally, it may come with the Personalized ANC feature, which gives users the ability to adjust the strength of the ANC to their liking. Finally, an Advanced EQ will be added to the earbuds, enabling users to customize the settings to their preferences.

Nothing is set to host its next event on March 22nd. In addition to the Ear (2), the company is rumored to reveal the Phone (2), something that Nothing CEO Carl Pei has already teased.