North Korean hackers created new macOS malware disguised as popular app installers

Another day, another macOS malware is trying to actively exploit your Mac. This time, North Korean hackers are using fake job offers hidden in updates to popular apps like Zoom and Google Chrome to invade your Mac.

As security researchers from SentinelLabs (via AppleInsider) reported, North Korean hackers are pushing the macOS Ferret family of malware. Even though Apple has successfully prevented some of these viruses with the on-device malware tool XProtect, caution is still recommended.

This is not the first time someone has tried to install malware on people’s Macs using the “Contagious Interview campaign” method. Basically, targets are asked to go on an interview through a link that shows an error message and a request to install or update some required software, such as Zoom or Google Chrome. After all, who hasn’t tried to join a call only to have Zoom or WebEx ask for an update?

Thankfully, the macOS 15.3 update added a few new security improvements to prevent this malware from infecting your Mac. However, some of the Ferret viruses can still bypass Apple’s security.

The researchers from SentinelLabs write: “The ‘Contagious Interview’ campaign and the FERRET family of malware represent an ongoing and active campaign, with threat actors pivoting from signed applications to functionally similar unsigned versions as required. Diverse tactics help the threat actors deliver malware to a variety of targets in the developer community, both in targeted efforts and what appears to be more ‘scatter gun’ approaches via social media and code sharing sites like Github.”

How do you protect yourself from this macOS malware threat?

The best way to protect yourself from this macOS malware threat is to ensure you have the official apps downloaded on your Mac. For example, instead of taking web Zoom calls, make sure to always have them on your Mac app. The same is worth it for WebEx. For Google Chrome, don’t forget to check updates through the browser itself. In addition, having the latest macOS update can guarantee you’re protected against the latest threats as well.

Keep checking BGR for the latest macOS malware trying to exploit your Mac and more.