Nintendo Switch Online just added 4 free Sega Genesis games

Nintendo has announced the newest sporadic selection of old games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members just got four more Sega Genesis games in June 2022. The two highlights are the beat ’em up Comix Zone and Mega Man: The Wily Wars, which compiles the first three games in the series.

Here are the four new Sega Genesis games that are now available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers in June 2022:

MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS features the first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Wily’s mechanical minions are on the loose and Mega Man must defeat a bevy of robot masters to win the day. Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.

In Comix Zone , experience an action game in a setting based on American comics, complete with superhero power-ups and intense fighting moves. Comic artist Sketch Turner finds himself lost in the Comix Zone – a comic book world of his own creation – and must battle mutants to escape it, panel by panel.

Zero Wing is a side-scrolling classic created by Toaplan, a developer of popular arcade games. Cats, the leader of a band of space pirates, is terrorizing the galaxy. Pilot the only remaining Milky Way attack craft and deploy Valcan shots, lasers and homing missiles to stop him and his buccaneers – for great justice!

In Target Earth, enemy Chron cyborgs are attacking Earth and its space bases! Battle across eight different levels filled with exhilarating mech suit platforming action and customize your loadout by earning equipment based on your performance. Can you save the planet and uncover the true legacy of Chron?

How much does it cost?

Keep in mind that you’ll need an Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership in order to play Sega Genesis games. The Expansion Pack includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games as well as DLC for popular Switch games.

There are a number of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99, but it can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs $49.99 a year for an individual membership and $79.99 for a family plan.