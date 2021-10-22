Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 isn’t coming soon, here’s why

There’s no Marvel project that can match the Spider-Man: No Way Home hype right now. The movie’s big multiverse secret leaked months ago, which only increased the No Way Home chatter online. All the rumors that followed reinforced the idea to the point where practically everyone has seen the big spoilers at this point.

Say you’re watching The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on a mid-September night. All of a sudden, there’s Andrew Garfield barely able to deny rumors that he’ll appear in the next Spider-Man movie. If you’re the kind of Marvel fan looking to avoid No Way Home spoilers, that moment alone is enough to make you realize what Sony and Marvel are probably doing with the next movie.

But Sony and Marvel did not show Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire in the first No Way Home trailer. Word on the street is that Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 will feature all three Spider-Man variants and that it’ll “break the internet.” And while other rumors said the new trailer’s release is scheduled for late October, an insider just said that the trailer isn’t actually coming anytime soon.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer coming out?

Sony just released a trailer for Uncharted, which stars the same Tom Holland who plays the main Spider-Man variant in No Way Home. Reports said in the past few weeks that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer 2 video could drop after October 22nd, with a recent leak claiming October 25th might be the release date.

The rumors made sense, given that Marvel is promoting Eternals rather heavily right now. Ticket preorder estimates for the opening weekend say Eternals will beat Black Widow and Shang-Chi at the box office. Therefore, putting a new Spider-Man trailer in front of those audiences makes a lot of sense.

The new No Way Home trailer will feature the Sinister Six and the three Spider-Man variants, if the reports are accurate. Such a trailer will quickly become the most-watched movie trailer out there. The first clip already beat the Endgame trailer in terms of total views.

But well-known insider Daniel Richtman took to Twitter on Thursday to address the second trailer release. The leaker said the clip isn’t dropping anytime soon.

In a follow-up remark, Richtman said that he never claimed the No Way Home trailer was delayed. He says Sony will release the trailer in two or three weeks at the earliest.

What are you talking about I never said it was delayed. The trailer is not coming for at least two-three more weeks. That's what I meant https://t.co/XBSHBtiM4N — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) October 21, 2021

Marvel movie releases delayed – is No Way Home next?

As always with leaks, nothing can be confirmed at this time. There’s no telling whether the rumors claiming the trailer will drop after October 22nd were accurate or not. Or whether Richtman has genuine information on hand. Unconfirmed stories aside, Sony and Marvel can always change trailer release plans for No Way Home. It’s not like the movie needs more promos to sell like crazy. We don’t even have a No Way Home poster at this point, and that’s perfectly fine.

If Richtman’s information is accurate, we could still get the trailer in time for the Eternals, which hits theaters on November 5th.

Then again, there is one other reason why Sony and Marvel might delay a new No Way Home trailer. Like Marvel, Sony might want to postpone the No Way Home release. That’s not the news fans like to hear, but a different insider said earlier this week that a delay is still on the table.

It’s not just the pandemic box office figures that could trigger such a decision. The film’s VFX are reportedly still not done, and they have to be spectacular. But there’s nothing to corroborate this Spider-Man delay rumor. If Sony and Marvel do delay the film, the entire marketing campaign will see delays. And that might involve a new trailer release delay as well.

The same leaker said Marvel pushed back Doctor Strange 2 to finish the VFX and do a few extensive reshoots. Apparently, the story has some issues as well. Plus, Marvel might want to add even more cameos to the sequel.

While we wait for more details from Sony and Marvel, we’ll remind you that No Way Home’s release date is December 17th, for the time being. If you want to rewatch Holland’s Spidey action in the MCU so far in chronological order, check out our MCU timeline of events.