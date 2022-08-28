New pizza recall: 156,000 pounds of pizza was just recalled, so check your freezer

Pizza John’s just announced the third pizza recall in recent weeks, after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) discovered the manufacturer produced the goods at an establishment that did not benefit from a federal inspection.

The Pizza John’s recall is also the largest of these three actions, with the firm having recalled 156,498 pounds of pepperoni pizza.

Pizza John’s pepperoni pizza recall

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the Pizza John’s recall this past week. The following pepperoni pizza products are included in the recall:

33.25-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “PIZZA JOHN’S BAKE AT HOME 12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza” with UPC code 9589334921.

57-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “PIZZA JOHN’S BAKE AT HOME 16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza” with UPC code 958939019.

The products lack a USDA mark of inspection because Pizza John’s isn’t a federally inspected establishment.

Pizza John’s produced and distributed the pepperoni pizzas from March 2020 through July 28th, 2022. The company sold the pizza products in Maryland.

The recall announcement explains that the FSIS discovered the problem during routine surveillance activities. The agency determined the products lacked the USDA mark of inspection because Pizza John’s produced them at an establishment the USDA had not inspected.

What you should do

The FSIS notes that it has not received any reports of illness from people who ate the Pizza John’s products in the recall. But the agency advises customers to contact their doctors if they have health concerns.

Furthermore, the FSIS urges people not to eat Pizza John’s products if they still have pizzas in their freezers. Instead, buyers should either throw out the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should avoid foods produced in establishments that have not gone through proper inspections. You’ll also want to check out the recent Danny’s Sub and Pizza recall and the Ready Dough Pizza recall. Both of them concern products from establishments that lacked a federal inspection.

Finally, you’ll want to review the full Pizza John’s recall announcement at this link. It contains additional product images and contact information for the company and the FSIS, in case you have questions.