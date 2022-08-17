Over 32,000 pounds of frozen pizza was recalled so check your freezer

Pizza is one type of food product that sees frequent recalls, and we have two new actions concerning different brands of frozen pizza. We’re looking at more than 32,000 pounds of pizza products that customers should avoid eating.

The Danny’s Sub and Pizza recall concerns products the manufacturer produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Then, a separate recall involving Home Run Inn Frozen Foods pizzas is the result of metal fragments that were found in the pies.

Danny’s Sub and Pizza recall

Image source: Danny's Sub and Pizza

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the Danny’s pizza recall. The agency noted that the manufacturer produced the goods at a location that had not been inspected. The announcement is available at this link.

This recall involves about 19,275 pounds of frozen meat products. Here are the four pizza flavors to look out for:

14-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE pepperoni” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

14-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE chorizo” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

17.5-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE Hawaiian” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

14-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving of “DANNY’S CUBAN PIZZA AUTHENTIC CUBAN STYLE ham” with no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label.

The products do not feature an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection since they have not gone through federal inspection. The FSIS discovered the problem during routine surveillance.

Danny’s produced the individual-size frozen Cuban-style meat pizzas from January 2022 through July 2022. They were available to consumers in Florida and Texas.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods recall

Image source: Home Run Inn Frozen Foods

The Home Run Inn pizza recall concerns 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that might contain metal fragments. The FSIS announcement is available at this link.

Home Run Inn produced the pizzas on June 6th, 2022. These are the identifiers you should be looking for in your freezer:

33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO’S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”

Establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection

Home Run Inn shipped the pizza in this recall to a distributor in Illinois. The company discovered the metal contamination problem when a customer complained about finding a foreign object in the pizza. Home Run Inn then notified the FSIS and initiated the recall.

What you should do

The FSIS is concerned that customers might still have pizza products from Danny’s or Home Run Inn in their freezers. If that’s the case, you should not eat any pizza that is included in either of these two recalls.

Neither recall detailed any cases of injury or illness resulting from the consumption of these pizza products. But the FSIS urges people to throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Also, you should contact your doctor if you’ve experienced any unusual symptoms after eating these pizzas.

You’ll find the official announcement for the Danny’s pizza recall at this link, complete with contact information and additional images. The Home Run pizza recall release is available over here.