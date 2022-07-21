Over 10,000 pounds of pizza were recalled, so check your freezer

Pepperoni pizza fans who have Ready Dough Pizza products in their freezers should know about the new recall. The company is recalling 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that it produced without a federal inspection from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Moreover, the pizza products in the recall contain milk, wheat, and soybeans. These are known food allergens that could possibly cause life-threatening reactions if you’re allergic to the ingredients. Some of the products also did not have an ingredient label. Others even had the wrong ingredient label.

Ready Dough Pizza recall

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall after routine surveillance discovered the problems. The FSIS found that the pepperoni pizza from Ready Dough Pizza did not have the USDA mark of inspection. The company produced them in a location that the USDA did not inspect.

The agency also discovered that some products had the wrong ingredient label. Or they lacked ingredient labels altogether.

Ready Dough Pizza produced the pepperoni pizza products from January 12th, 2022 through July 13th, 2022. The following products are part of the recall:

14-oz. box packages containing “PIZZA CUBANA CUBAN STYLE PEPPERONI PIZZA”

The company only sold the pepperoni pizza in retail locations in Florida.

Allergies to milk, wheat, and soybeans

Products that fail to declare allergens are routinely recalled, as they can cause life-threatening adverse reactions. Whether it’s milk, wheat, or soybeans, allergic reactions will be similar. That’s because the same symptoms are common for various food allergies.

Per the Mayo Clinic, the most common food allergy signs and symptoms are the following:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening complication that can appear in allergic reactions to some of the ingredients in the Ready Dough Pizza products that are part of the recall. These are the symptoms to watch out for:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Additionally, people who are sensitive but not allergic to milk might experience other health issues. The same goes for people suffering from other wheat-related problems.

What you should do

The recall report notes there have been no confirmed cases of adverse reactions following the consumption of Ready Dough Pizza products. But the FSIS urges customers who purchased pepperoni pizza not to consume them. Instead, the products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

You should not eat or store the pizza in the recall even if you don’t suffer from food allergies to those ingredients. The same goes for milk and/or wheat intolerance, because other people with these medical conditions might be exposed to the pizza product while visiting your home.

The recall press release is available in full at this link. It contains additional images and contact information for Ready Dough Pizza.

More Recalls: A freeze-dried blueberry recall and a baked goods recall round out the list for this week so far.