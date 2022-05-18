FDA recall: If you have any of this jam from the past 2 years, throw it out

People with soy allergies or who are sensitive to the ingredient should not eat two types of Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams, as they’re part of the brand new recall. The Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam contain soy, but the labels do not list the ingredient.

As a result, the jams can be dangerous to people who are allergic to soy. You should stop eating the two products immediately and seek a replacement.

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams recall

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams issued a voluntary recall for the two products this week. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared the press release at this link.

A routine inspection from the Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the presence of soy in Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam. The two jams come in 9 oz glass jars, although the recall announcement doesn’t include images of the products.

The company found that soy was present in the Worchestire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients that were used to make the Homemade Jams in the recall.

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams sold the two products from January 4th, 2019, to May 9th, 2022. The jams were available online and from various retailers and distributors. Just like the raw milk recalls that primarily impacted buyers in the state of New York, this jam recall mainly concerns buyers in Ohio.

That’s where Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams sold most of its products, according to the list of retailers in the press release. But the Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam were available in other states, too. And online sales made the product accessible from anywhere in the US.

The company doesn’t offer any other identifying information for the two Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams that it recalled. If you purchased either of the two flavors in the past few years, you should assume the jars you own are part of the recall.

Soy allergies

Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams says that it hasn’t received any reports of illness involving the product or related to the recall. But people who suffer from a soy allergy or sensitivity remain at risk of developing symptoms consistent with food allergies.

You can expect tingling or itching of the mouth, hives, itching or eczema, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, and other body parts, wheezing, nasal congestion, trouble breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. Dizziness, lightheadedness, and fainting are also possible reactions.

Some people might experience more severe reactions to soy, which can be fatal. The condition is called anaphylaxis and it’s typical for all food allergies.

You may experience severe constriction of the airways, which makes it impossible to breathe. The pulse can increase as people go into shock and the blood pressure drops. Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness are also common with anaphylaxis.

What you should do

The two jams are still fine to eat if you’re not allergic to soy. But keeping products containing undeclared allergens at home might pose a risk to other people in your household, including visitors.

If you have any Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams products at home, you should ensure they’re not part of the current recall. The company advises customers to dispose of the product if they suffer from a soy allergy or sensitivity. They can then contact the company to receive replacement jars.

You’ll find contact information and a complete list of retailers that sold Mrs Miller’s Homemade Jams products in the press release at the FDA. Finally, people who have experienced an allergic reaction to soy, or any other side effects, should contact a doctor.