USDA frozen pizza recall means you need to check your fridge now

Products that might be contaminated with pathogens are routinely recalled, but that isn’t the only reason to pull food products from store shelves. Sometimes, the food items come in the wrong kind of packages that do not list all the ingredients in the product. That sort of mistake can have fatal consequences, as people suffering from various allergies might consume a product thinking it doesn’t contain an ingredient they’re allergic to. As a result, companies issue recalls for mislabeled products. That’s the case with the Kettle River Products chicken alfredo pizza recall.

The manufacturer discovered that the product label does not list wheat, even though the product contains the ingredient.

The chicken alfredo pizza recall

Kettle River Products said in a press release that it used labels intended for a different product on some chicken alfredo pizzas. The company reported the issue to the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), initiating the recall.

The company is recalling 1,464 pounds of chicken alfredo pizza with incorrect labels. The product in the recall is frozen, heat-treated, and not fully cooked pizza. Kettle River produced them between December 9th, 2021, and January 3rd, 2022. The following lot codes are part of the chicken alfredo pizza recall:

12-inch, 25-oz. plastic-wrapped “KETTLE RIVER Chicken Alfredo Pizza” with lot codes “21343, 21349, 21362 or 22011” stamped on the bottom of the product packaging.

The pizzas have an establishment number “P-04203” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were available to buyers in retail and restaurant locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Wheat allergies and gluten issues

The company says it has received no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these frozen pizzas. But the presence of wheat in a product with a label that doesn’t list the ingredient is a health hazard.

People consuming chicken alfredo pizza from the recall are at risk if they have a wheat allergy. Also, people suffering from gluten-related health problems like celiac disease should avoid the product.

Food allergies can cause potentially severe reactions, like difficulty breathing and anaphylaxis. People who suffer from such severe allergies usually carry EpiPens with them. The adrenaline shot has to be administered immediately to treat severe allergic reactions. Some people will require medical attention after an episode.

What you should do

If you don’t suffer from wheat allergies, you can still consume the chicken alfredo pizza in the recall. The same goes for people who do not have gluten sensitivities. But you should avoid serving the mislabelled Kettle River Products pizza to any friends or family members unless you confirm that they don't have wheat-related health issues.

The USDA advises people not to consume the recalled products. Instead, they should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.

People who think they might have consumed the chicken alfredo pizza product in the recall and suffer from wheat-related health issues should consider contacting a doctor, especially if they experience any symptoms.

Finally, make sure you check the full chicken alfredo pizza recall announcement at this link.