Bakery recall: 13 delicious desserts were recalled, so check your pantry now

Microplastics are polluting food and water sources and there’s no way to avoid eating them. But when larger chunks of plastic end up in food products, buyers are bound to discover them as they eat the food. That’s what the Enjoy Life Natural Brands recall is all about.

Various types of baked snacks might contain hard plastic pieces that could harm consumers. As a result, the company is recalling 13 different products.

Enjoy Life announced a voluntary recall of several of its baked snacks. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now published the press release on its site.

New recall announced by Enjoy Life

The company says the recall is the result of internal quality assurance surveillance. The company adds that there were no reports of illness or injury related to the following baked goods.

Here’s a list of everything that has been recalled:

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz – Retail UPC: 853522000184, Best By Date: 3/4/2023, 3/10/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz – Retail UPC: 853522000191, Best By Date: 2/5/2023, 2/6/2023, 3/5/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz – Retail UPC: 853522000214, Best By Date: 3/6/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz – Retail UPC: 819597013801, Best By Date: 3/3/2023

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz – Retail UPC: 819597013818, Best By Date: 2/6/2023, 3/3/2023

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz – Retail UPC: 853522000627, Best By Date: 3/3/2023

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz – Retail UPC: 819597011258, Best By Date: 3/3/2023, 3/4/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz – Retail UPC: 819597012569, Best By Date: 2/12/2023, 2/13/2023, 2/20/2023, 3/12/2023, 3/13/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz – Retail UPC: 819597012576, Best By Date: 1/6/2023, 1/7/2023, 1/19/2023, 1/20/2023, 2/12/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz – Retail UPC: 819597012583, Best By Date: 2/10/2023, 2/11/2023, 2/17/2023, 3/10/2023

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz – Retail UPC: 819597013290, Best By Date: 1/10/2023

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz – Retail UPC: 819597013313, Best By Date: 1/10/2023

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz – Retail UPC: 10819597014515, Best By Date: 9/24/2022, 1/20/2023

What you should do

Only the Enjoy Life baked goods listed above are part of the recall. They were available in retail stores and online in the US and Canada. Customers should check the best by dates above to determine whether their Enjoy Life product supply is affected.

Products containing foreign materials like glass, metal, or plastic can hurt you if you eat them. And the same goes for the baked snacks in the Enjoy Life recall, as they might contain sharp pieces of plastic.

Enjoy Life urges customers not to eat the products from the recall. Instead, buyers should discard the snacks but keep the packaging. They’ll need the packaging when contacting the company for a refund.

Contact information is available in the recall press release on the FDA website. The announcement also includes additional images of the various products that are part of the Enjoy Life recall. They should help you identify the Enjoy Life baked snacks that might be dangerous to consume.