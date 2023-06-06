New M2 Mac Studio and Mac Pro cost up to twice as much in these countries

During the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple unveiled the new Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, and the long-awaited Apple Silicon Mac Pro. While these Mac desktops are already expensive in the US, Apple charges as much as double those prices in other countries around the world.

The Mac Studio with M2 Max features two USB-C ports on the front, while the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra has two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Apple also put an SD card slot on the front of the machine. There is a wide range of ports on the back of the device as well: 4x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2x USB-A ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and an audio jack.

The M2 Max offers a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU with support for up to 96GB of RAM, 25% faster than M1 Max. M2 Ultra, on the other hand, doubles these specs with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and up to 192GB of RAM. It can handle 22 streams of 8K ProRes resolution.

The Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model. Featuring up to 192GB of unified memory, the M2 Ultra Mac Pro has far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can’t even process. But getting these Macs is not easy, especially if you live outside the US.

Where to buy the M2 Mac Studio

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

As always, the price comparison across the world is made by Nukeni. Jun Saito surveyed 37 countries and regions where Apple has direct sales. In addition, it’s essential to note that since the US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, the general list offers the lowest and the highest prices in each country – this is why the US usually appears as the cheapest place to buy a new Apple product.

Below, you find the prices for the base model M2 Max Mac Studio.

Cheapest places United States: $1,999

$1,999 Malaysia: $2,062

$2,062 Hong Kong: $2,104

$2,104 Canada: $2,112

$2,112 Taiwan: $2,117 Most expensive places Brazil : $4,668

: $4,668 Hungary: $2,844

$2,844 Poland: $2,743

$2,743 Denmark: $2,729

$2,729 Czechia: $2,728

Where to buy the M2 Ultra Mac Pro

Image source: Apple Inc.

Below, you find the prices for the base model M2 Ultra Mac Pro as a Tower.

Cheapest places United States: $6,999

$6,999 Canada: $7,040

$7,040 Hong Kong: $7,142

$7,142 Malaysia: $7.162

$7.162 Thailand: $7.186 Most expensive places Brazil: $15,222

$15,222 Hungary: $9,577

$9,577 Denmark: $9.335

$9.335 Poland: $9,303

$9,303 Sweden: $9,128

Nukeni also offers a price comparison of the new 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip. If you are traveling soon and arranging to get any new Macs, avoid Brazil at all costs.