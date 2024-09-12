Netflix will soon stop working on these 5 Apple devices

Ahead of the iOS 18 release, it seems Netflix might be planning to stop supporting old iOS and iPadOS versions. According to MacRumors‘ contributor Aaron Perris, code strings on the latest iOS update for the Netflix app reveal that the popular streaming service is about to end support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 devices.

With the strings hidden in the latest update, it seems this change could happen as soon as next week, as iOS 18 is expected to be available to iPhone users on September 16.

When Apple released iOS 17 a year ago, it stopped supporting a few iPhone and iPad models. With that, if you have one of the following Apple devices below, you won’t be able to use Netflix very soon:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad Pro (1st generation)

iPad (5th generation)

Luckily, once Netflix stops supporting these devices, other iPhone and iPad models will have a longer period working with the streaming service, as iOS 17 and iOS 18 support the same iPhone models.

That said, iPadOS 18 ditches a few other iPads, such as the iPad Pro 2 and iPad 6, so they might stop working with Netflix in the future.

While some users might get furious about this change, it’s important to note that apps, in general, need to stop supporting older versions of a system to improve security and even add new features only available to newer models.

One workaround for these devices can be using Netflix on Safari or other web browsers. Eventually, even accessing it on a browser will stop working, but it will at least grant users a few more years without requiring them to update their iPhone and iPad models.

The same happens with WhatsApp and other popular apps. With that in mind, it’s always a good idea to update your devices at least every once in a while.

BGR will let you know once Netflix stops supporting iOS 16 devices.