Netflix finally launches ad-supported plan on Apple TV

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 30th, 2023 5:56PM EDT
Netflix logo
Image: Netflix

Last November, when Netflix launched Basic with Ads for $6.99 a month, Apple TV owners were surprised to learn they couldn’t sign up for the new ad-supported plan. It was one of a few devices the plan didn’t support, but Netflix claimed Basic with Ads would “come soon to Apple TV devices.” Nearly five months later, Netflix is finally making good on that promise.

Netflix Basic with Ads is now on Apple TV

As spotted by TechCrunch, a Redditor noticed on Wednesday that they had started seeing ads on the tvOS Netflix app. Netflix has since confirmed to TechCrunch that version 2.3.0 of the app adds support for Basic with Ads, so if you haven’t already, be sure to update your app.

Apple TV is the latest platform to gain access to Netflix’s ad-supported tier, but others are still waiting. As TechCrunch notes, the Netflix apps for Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra, PS3, and Windows are not able to play ads, and it’s unclear when they will be.

Basic with Ads is Netflix’s latest, cheapest plan at $6.99 a month, offering HD content on one supported device at a time. Some movies and shows on ad-free plans aren’t included in Basic with Ads. Basic with Ads is currently available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The ad-supported tier reportedly got off to a slow start for Netflix, but has since found its footing. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the number of users on Netflix Basic with Ads grew by 500% after one month and another 50% after two months. There were more than a million subscribers to the plan as of January, and that number is undoubtedly higher now.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

