Apple TV users can’t access cheaper Netflix with ads plan yet

Today, the new cheaper Netflix with ads plan became available to users in selected markets for $6.99. While people from the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea can take advantage of this plan, there’s an important PSA. Apple TV users can’t access this ad-based tier just yet.

According to Netflix’s support page, the cheaper ads plan is unavailable for Apple TV users, as they need to upgrade to a Basic, Standard, or Premium plan. 9to5Mac spotted this information, and Netflix later stated that this plan would “come soon to Apple TV devices.”

While this new Netflix plan is out, it doesn’t mean users will be able to benefit from the entire streaming catalog, as it’s still negotiating content licensing deals with plenty of big-name studios.

According to the streamer, this basic plan with ads will show four to five minutes of ads per hour, with these advertisements interrupting both TV series and movies.

As for the quality of the ads that Netflix will show, Deadline notes that Basic with Ads will offer a “typical mix of beer, cars, fast-casual restaurants, travel, and consumer packaged goods.” You won’t see political ads or commercials for guns, smoking, or other products that Netflix deems illegitimate.

The cheap plan will only support HD (720p) streaming rather than the Full HD or 4K support, which other plans get. Also, Basic with Ads only includes one stream, so families might not necessarily like this experience.

Finally, Basic with Ads does not support downloads on mobile devices. That’s a great Netflix feature, as it lets you download content for later when you don’t have a Wi-Fi internet connection.

While Netflix is still figuring out how users will take advantage of this plan, don’t forget that you shouldn’t downgrade or sign up for this tier if you rely on an Apple TV to watch your favorite shows.

