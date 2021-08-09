Nearly half of iPhone owners plan to upgrade to an iPhone 13 this fall

Before the end of September, Apple will launch the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple’s reveal event should take place on September 14th, according to recent rumors, but there probably won’t be much left to truly reveal. In recent years, Apple hasn’t had much luck plugging leaks throughout its supply chain. As a result, we already know almost everything there is to know about the iPhone 13. The good news for Apple is that this doesn’t appear to have tapered the excitement, as a new survey indicates nearly half of iPhone owners will upgrade to the iPhone 13 this fall. Maybe surprises are overrated after all.

The phone trade-in site SellCell recently surveyed 3,000 iPhone owners about their purchase intent in 2021. According to the survey, 43.7% of iPhone owners intend to upgrade to the iPhone 13. Of the 44% that plan to upgrade, 38.2% want the standard iPhone 13, 30.8% want the iPhone 13 Pro Max, 24% will pick up the iPhone 13 Pro, and a measly 7% are interested in the iPhone 13 mini. It’s no wonder that Apple is rumored to be retiring the iPhone mini model after this generation.

These are the features that will convince Apple fans to upgrade to the iPhone 13

SellCell also asked fans about their most-anticipated features. Somewhat surprisingly, higher refresh rate display topped their list. Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 13 will be the first iPhone with a 120Hz display. Android phone makers upped their refresh rates years ago, but Apple has yet to follow suit. If the company does indeed double the refresh rate, it will clearly attract plenty of buyers.

While 22% of upgraders are most exciting about a higher refresh rate, 18.2% prefer a more unlikely addition. There have indeed been leaks about an under-display Touch ID sensor coming to the iPhone 13. The latest reports suggest that we’ll be waiting until at least 2023 for this feature to make its debut. If that’s the case, these respondents need to find something else to get excited about.

16% want an always-on display, 10.9% prefer a smaller notch, and 8.3% are excited about bigger batteries. For the most part, these fans should be satisfied with the product Apple launches this fall. Meanwhile, less than 5% of the respondents are excited to see new color options, a faster processor, reverse wireless charging, or a portless design that doesn’t make use of cables at all. At some point in the distant future, we expect Apple to eliminate the need for ports on the iPhone. This certainly won’t be that year, and customers don’t seem to be ready for it anyway.

