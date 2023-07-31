Nearly all of Apple’s new iPhone 15 features have been leaked by a top insider

In about a month, Apple will announce the iPhone 15 series. While we heard a lot about the four new models expected to be released in September, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, gathered everything he’s been told about these devices – and things are looking good for those planning to upgrade to these new models later this year.

Regarding the design, all four iPhone 15 models will get the Dynamic Island cutout. Still, the Pro models will maintain as exclusive features the ProMotion technology, Always-On display, and also thinner bezels. According to Gurman, Apple will use low-injection pressure over-molding tech to shrink the border size around the display to 1.5 millimeters from about 2.2 millimeters on current iPhones.

In addition, the Pro models will get a titanium finish, which is stronger, lighter, and more premium than stainless steel. Gurman says the “design of the Pro models retains the frosted glass back of the prior few phones, but the edges connecting the side and front are now less sharp than before.”

The iPhone 15 Pro will be easier to repair, as the inside of it will be redesigned to match the revamped aluminum chassis from the regular iPhone 14. Lastly, Gurman notes that all four models will ditch the Lightning port for USB-C instead.

He also mentions that Apple will add the A17 Bionic processor to the Pro models, using a 3nm technology process, making this iPhone more power efficient and faster. A periscope lens is also expected for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Lastly, he corroborates a rumor about touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback for the volume controls, the mute/ring switch, and the power button on the Pro models. Codenamed Bongo, Apple tested this enhancement, but after a slew of engineering problems, the company thought it wasn’t worth it. However, an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action Button is expected, triggering different shortcuts depending on what the user wants.

Regarding the iPhone 15, Gurman writes that there are “major rear camera upgrades,” with these regular models getting last year’s A16 Bionic chip. He believes “a minor price increase” could come to all four models outside the US, although he “wouldn’t rule out a price increase in the US – at least for some of the pro models.”

As the announcement nears, BGR will keep reporting about the latest leaks and reports regarding the iPhone 15.