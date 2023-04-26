Motorola Razr leak shows off its gigantic new cover display

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We got some more leaks about the next-generation Motorola Razr, and wow, does that cover display look awesome.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Evan Blass has taken to Twitter to share the new photo leaks of the upcoming phone. As you can see from the photos, the next version of the Motorola Razr is going to feature an even larger cover display with cutouts for the outer lenses and flash. They also show that the next-generation foldable may come in a new red colorway.

First and foremost, we again see the large outer display that takes up the vast majority of the phone’s cover, and extends down to the cameras and wraps around them. The leak, unfortunately, doesn’t show us if Motorola will continue on with features such as running full apps, or if the company will make other changes to better take advantage of the larger size.

The outlet also notes that the photos show off a new “Personalize” menu that “includes options such as changing the wallpaper, themes, fonts, colors, and more.” Motorola is expected to officially launch the next-generation Motorola Razr in a couple of months.

The leaks about new foldable phones keep on coming. Google, which has been rumored to be working on a foldable phone for years now, is expected to reveal the Pixel Fold at Google I/O in May. The first foldable from the company is expected to feature up to 72 hours of battery life, the “most durable hinge on a foldable,” and the Tensor G2 processor.

The Pixel Fold is also expected to have a 5.8-inch cover display, a 7.6-inch inside display when it is fully unfolded, and weigh around 10 ounces. The phone is anticipated to cost up to $1,799. The phone also recently leaked in a video posted to Twitter that showed it in the wild.