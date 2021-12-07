Moto Edge X30 leak shows stunning design with hidden under-screen camera

Lenovo might soon unveil a new flagship smartphone that will compete against the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22. The Moto Edge X30, which might be called Edge 30 Ultra in some markets, is shaping up to be the world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi is also contending for that title, but it looks like Lenovo will beat its Chinese smartphone rival to the punch. Lenovo has posted several teasers on social media, including an image that reveals another big Moto Edge X30 feature. The phone will sport an under-display camera design, which is still a rarity in the industry.

ZTE was the first handset vendor in the world to launch a phone with an under-display camera last year. The company released an updated model in 2021, while others teased similar designs for future devices. Samsung released the world’s first foldable with an under-display camera. But the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t do a very good job of hiding its camera.

The Moto Edge X30 design render below comes from Weibo, with well-known insider Ice Universe posting a brighter version of it on Twitter.

Moto's most exciting mobile phone this year, the moto edge X30 under-screen camera version, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, shockingly, the under-screen camera uses a 60MP camera. The most important thing is that its chin have killed all 2021 mobile phones. pic.twitter.com/abSCBPn0pC — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 7, 2021

The image shows a phone with a “perfect” design. The screen extends from edge to edge. There’s no notch or hole-punch camera, and we can’t spot the under-display camera because it’s hidden by the display.

Moto Edge X30 release is imminent

That’s a marketing image, however. A real-life Moto Edge X30 image might tell a different story. And it appears that Motorola released one such photo a few days ago. As seen below, the real-life image tells us the phone will have slightly larger top and bottom bezels. The photo also gives us a look at the selfie camera location.

What’s puzzling is that you should only see the camera in photo mode. Otherwise, it should be hidden under an active area of the display. But the screen in the photo above isn’t the camera app, which means the screen portion covering the camera lens should render the selfie camera invisible.

There might be a simple explanation for these conflicting images. Motorola might release two Moto Edge X30 versions, one featuring a full-screen design and one delivering the regular hole-punch display experience we expect from Android phones. That could be where the rumored “Edge 30 Ultra” name comes into play.

The flagship specs

Display design aside, Lenovo teased other specs and features for the new Motorola flagship. The selfie camera should feature a 60-megapixel sensor. It’ll be interesting to see how such a sensor impacts under-display camera photography.

Other Moto Edge X30 specs include a 144Hz 6.67-inch OLED display, 5,000 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, two 50-megapixel sensors on the back, 5,000 mAh battery, 68W battery charging, and Android 12 running the show. Add to all that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and you end up with the world’s first 2022 Android flagship device.

Considering that Lenovo has teased the design and main specs on social media, the Moto Edge X30 launch is probably imminent.