More than 20 built-in Vision Pro apps were just found in Apple’s visionOS beta

Yesterday, Apple released the second beta of iOS 17. In addition, the company released the first test version of visionOS alongside its DevKit so developers can create apps for the Apple Vision Pro. Searching into the files of the new OS, Twitter user @aaronp613 discovered which stock apps will be part of Apple Vision Pro.

It’s important to note that this file includes applications that are not necessarily proper apps but a function you can try inside an application. Also, since this is beta 1, Apple could include more options in the future.

For the most recognizable ones, Apple Vision Pro will feature the following:

Contacts, Files, Freeform, Home, iCloud, iTunes (most likely iTunes Store), Messages, Maps, Calendar, Safari, Apple News, Wallet, Photos, Settings, Shortcuts, Health, Reminders, Siri, and Find My.

There are also built-in services of apps that also show what users will be able to do with the Apple Vision Pro, such as:

Animoji Stickers, Battery, Family app, EventView (most likely the Environments app), Find My Remote, Game Center, Login, Preferences, Print Center, Quick Look, SideCar, TestFlight, and Sleep Widget.

Apple also highlights some “Reality” apps:

RealityControlCenter, Reality Environment, RealityGuestSetup, RealityHUD, RealityKeyboard, and RealityNotifications.

Interestingly enough, Apple hasn’t included a Calculator app for the Vision Pro, which is somewhat funny since the iPad also doesn’t offer this app. A report by The Information showed that some features were scrapped alongside the development of this product, and the ability to use Mac apps on the headset was one of them, which means Apple Vision Pro runs iPhone and iPad applications in a new template. So could that be the reason why the Calculator is inexistent here?

While we are still six months away from Apple Reality Pro being released, a lot can change. Luckily, we can already see what some developers will be able to deliver to this platform once it’s available in the US in early 2024.

BGR will keep updating you about visionOS and the Apple Reality Pro headset as we learn more about them.