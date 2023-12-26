There’s nothing like the holidays when you find out that a gigantic corporation stealth-launched a pivotal product that could change how users interact with their ecosystem for the rest of their lives. That’s what happened with Microsoft in the last week, anyway.

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft quietly launched a dedicated Copilot app for Android on the Google Play Store last week. According to the listing, the app has been live in the Play Store for about a week. The company definitely pulled off the quiet launch because, as of the writing of this article, there are only over 1,000 downloads of the app since it went live.

With the app, users can interact with Copilot like they would with the standalone ChatGPT app — asking questions, getting help, and creating images from text prompts. Copilot is currently powered by GPT-4 and DALLE 3.

Improve Your Productivity with Copilot–Your AI-Powered Chat Assistant. Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place—for free!

Below are some of the features that the Copilot app for Android can help with:

Draft emails

Compose stories or scripts

Summarize complex texts

Multilingual content translation, proofreading, and optimization

Create personalized travel itineraries

Write and updating job resumes

For image generation, DALLE 3 and the Copilot app can help you:

Quickly explore new styles and ideas

Curate social media content

Develop brand motifs

Generate logo designs

Create custom backgrounds

Build and update a portfolio

Create illustrations for books

Visualize film and video storyboards

The Copilot app for Android is available now on the Google Play Store for download. If you want to check it out, head over to the Play Store to download and give it a go!

The news comes a couple of months after Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 Copilot to its first business customers. In order to get access to that feature, businesses need to have at least 300 users at $30 per month in order to gain access. That’s a whopping $9000 per month bill for the AI features.

Enterprise customers can call their Microsoft account representative to purchase Microsoft 365 Copilot. Customers who already have Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 (or Business Standard / Premium) can start using Bing Chat Enterprise today. And every organization can start taking steps to learn how Copilot works, understand licensing and technical requirements, get familiar with new capabilities, and get their organization ready.

Microsoft 365 Copilot brings AI features to Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Users can use the assistant to do things like write an email, create a presentation using a document, and summarize a meeting. The assistant uses data from Microsoft Graph, the Microsoft 365 apps, and the web to personalize your use cases.

Microsoft continues to integrate OpenAI’s technology into its products, and bringing Copilot to Android is just the latest in a long line of launches we are sure to see through 2024.