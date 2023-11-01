Microsoft 365 Copilot is now available to some customers for $9,000

If you want to use AI to write emails for you, you better have $9,000 and 300 users.

Microsoft has been rolling out artificial intelligence across almost all of its products ever since it first announced its partnership with OpenAI. Today, the company is taking another step into the AI future, announcing the general release of Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprise customers.

Interestingly, it appears that interested businesses will still have to call their account representative at Microsoft in order to purchase Microsoft 365 Copilot, so today’s release appears to be a quiet rollout rather than a major launch. As noted by The Verge, in order to get access, businesses will need to have at least 300 users at $30 per month in order to gain access.

Enterprise customers can call their Microsoft account representative to purchase Microsoft 365 Copilot. Customers who already have Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 (or Business Standard / Premium) can start using Bing Chat Enterprise today. And every organization can start taking steps to learn how Copilot works, understand licensing and technical requirements, get familiar with new capabilities, and get their organization ready.

Microsoft 365 Copilot allows users to utilize artificial intelligence across the product lineup, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Users can use the assistant to do things like write an email, create a presentation using a document, and summarize a meeting. The assistant uses data from Microsoft Graph, the Microsoft 365 apps, and the web to personalize your use cases.

Copilot in Windows 11. Image source: Microsoft

Currently, Copilot supports English (US, GB, AU, CA, IN)​​, Spanish (ES, MX)​​, Japanese​​, French (FR, CA)​​, German​​, Portuguese (BR)​​, Italian​​, and Chinese Simplified​​. TJ Devine, Microsoft’s senior director of product marketing for Microsoft 365, says that the company plans to add support for Arabic​, Chinese Traditional​, Czech​, Danish​, Dutch​, Finnish​, Hebrew​, Hungarian, ​Korean​, Norwegian​, Polish​, Portuguese (PT)​, Russian​, Swedish​, Thai​, Turkish​, and Ukrainian “over the first half of 2024.”

In addition to Microsoft 365, the company is looking to integrate the Copilot feature directly into Windows, even going as far as to potentially replace the iconic Start button with the assistant in Windows 12. One thing we already know is that Copilot is replacing Cortana, Windows’ long-running smart assistant.