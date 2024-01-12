Microsoft is testing faster USB data transfer speeds in Windows 11

Microsoft is now testing support for faster USB transfers with USB4 Version 2.0 specifications in some Windows 11 Insider builds. The feature will unlock the transfer content at up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cables.

Initially announced in September 2022, USB4 Gen 4 is the latest USB standard to make its way to PCs and devices. This particular standard is all about upping the speed at which transfers can be completed, with the new standard maxing out at 80 Gbps. This bandwidth is required by some higher-performance displays, as well as some USB-based hubs and docks and even some storage devices.

The standard is also backward compatible with older peripherals, so you won’t need to worry about completely replacing your setup if you don’t have devices that run off this standard just yet. These faster USB transfer speeds are being tested in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615, which Microsoft recently released into the Dev Channel.

You may soon get Copilot in your face whenever you start your Windows 11 PC. Image source: Microsoft

The unfortunate thing here, though, is that you’ll also need updated technology in order to take full advantage of this update. Initially, USB 80 Gbps support will only launch on devices that are based on the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, the Windows Insider Program Team announced. It’s expected to expand from there, though.

Faster USB transfer speeds aren’t the only thing Microsoft is toying with, though. The company is also messing around with launching and opening Copilot automatically whenever Windows starts on widescreen devices. This feature is being rolled out a bit more intermittently to members of the Windows Insider Dev Channel, so it’s unclear how many will get access to this change.

Of course, if you don’t plan on using Copilot that much, this change might be a bit disheartening and annoying. Fortunately, you can always manage it via the Personalization settings in Windows 11, by heading to Settings > Personalization > Copilot and then turning it off. You can download the latest ISO for Windows Insiders by joining the program and navigating to this website.

Microsoft is also expected to bring these Copilot changes to Windows 10 down the line as well.