Microsoft Copilot now offers unlimited free access to Think Deeper and Voice features

Microsoft announced that its Copilot’s Think Deeper and Voice features are now available for free, with unlimited access for all users. Powered by OpenAI’s o1 model, you can talk with Copilot using Voice and use Think Deeper’s reasoning models to help with more complex tasks.

This announcement comes as OpenAI expands its Operator capabilities to more countries, and Google Gemini is squashing superbugs which would take researchers a decade to fix. In a press release, Microsoft says, “We are seeing a lot of excitement for Voice and Think Deeper, and we know many of you have been hitting limits. This should help.”

Microsoft suggests users take advantage of Copilot’s Voice mode to practice “a few simple phrases in a new language to help you navigate when visiting a new country or meeting new people.” With Think Deeper, users can take advantage of OpenAI’s latest o1 reasoning model when making a big purchase, planning a career move, or more.

“We are working hard to scale unlimited access to advanced features to as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, starting today with Voice and Think Deeper. It’s worth noting you may experience delays or interruptions during periods of high demand or if we detect security concerns, misuse, or other violations,” the Microsoft Copilot team says.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Even though these features are being expanded to free users, Copilot Pro users will have priority for access to its latest models during peak usage, access to experimental AI features, and additional use of Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps. The Redmond company reveals more AI features for Pro users will be revealed soon.

Users can try Copilot’s Voice and Think Deeper features for free here.