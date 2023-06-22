Meta Quest 2 and Pro get a big performance boost, but I’m still upgrading to the Quest 3

Sorry Meta Quest 2, there’s nothing you can do to stop me from updating to the latest tech.

While that certainly is the case, it’s still great to see that the Meta Quest 2 and the Meta Quest Pro are both getting a quite significant performance boost. Today, Meta released a software update for both headsets that not only adds some new features but boosts the performance of each virtual reality headset as well.

It’s time to overclock those CPUs and GPUs

For both headsets, CPU performance is being increased by as much as 26%. Of course, being virtual reality headsets, people are more interested in GPU gains, and Meta is delivering there as well. For the Meta Quest Pro, users can expect a GPU performance increase of up to 11%. The Meta Quest 2 is getting an even bigger jump in GPU performance, boosting it by as much as 19%.

We promised you a performance upgrade, and now we’re delivering. With v55, we’re updating the Quest 2 and Pro GPU and CPU. Both headsets should see an up-to 26% CPU performance increase, while you can expect an up-to 19% GPU speed increase for Quest 2 and 11% GPU speed increase for Quest Pro. As developers take advantage of these changes, look out for smoother gameplay, a more responsive UI, and richer content on both headsets. And we’re enabling Dynamic Resolution Scaling for both Quest 2 and Pro, so games and apps can take advantage of increased pixel density without dropping frames.

To demonstrate what’s possible with the performance increases, the company released a video showing The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners running at a resolution of 1800×1980 as opposed to the 1440×1584 it was running at before the update. For gamers who want more immersion, video quality is key, so it’s great to see that a game can get such an upgrade from a software update rather than having to switch out the hardware.

I’m still upgrading to the Meta Quest 3

It’s great to see the Meta Quest 2 get a huge quality-of-life improvement like this one, but I’m still upgrading to the Meta Quest 3. The next-generation headset, which is set to release this fall, will be even more performant, have higher resolution displays, and bring true mixed reality, all in a package that is 40% smaller.

Enjoy more than twice the GPU processing power compared to Quest 2 thanks to the next-gen Snapdragon chip. Graphics will be smoother and faster on our highest resolution displays…and with the introduction of Meta Reality, you’ll have the power to blend virtual elements into your physical space, letting you explore like never before. A 40% slimmer optic profile lets you play in ultimate comfort. Navigate more naturally with new, lightweight Touch Plus controllers that fit seamlessly in your hands, and TruTouch haptics that unlock experiences you can feel.

I’ll honestly upgrade for the full-color passthrough alone. The ability to get up from my couch and walk around my apartment without fear of death while the headset is on is invaluable. Plus, as someone who enjoys using the headset for exercises like Supernatural workouts and playing ping pong with Eleven Table Tennis, a smaller, lighter headset sounds great.

Even Apple’s Vision Pro can’t stop me

Don’t get me wrong — I’d rather upgrade to the Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s recently announced headset is far superior in terms of raw specs. It’s truly an engineering marvel, and the experience people have had so far seems to prove that Apple is really breaking through the wall of what a mixed-reality headset can be. I personally can’t wait to try it out at my local Apple Store when it comes out next year.

A Vision Pro user interacting with multiple apps. Image source: Apple Inc.

However, at $3500, Meta will have me for at least one more generation since it’ll only cost $500, seven times less than the Vision Pro. Maybe the rumored non-Pro Apple Vision headset will get me in a few years.