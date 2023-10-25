Master Beats Studio Pro with these tips and tricks for iOS and Android

Released in July, Beats Studio Pro is the first Apple headphones to support lossless audio. Much-anticipated as an AirPods Max killer, it’s important to note that these headphones have different approaches.

While we also praised the Beats Studio Pro for its comeback and new features in our review, if you are planning to buy these headphones or want to master the usage of this accessory on a daily basis, Beats published two videos highlighting tips and tricks for iOS and Android users.

Master Beats Studio Pro on iOS devices

One-touch pairing: To connect with your iPhone or iPad, hold Beats Studio Pro near your device, long press the system (power) button, and follow the prompts on the screen.

On-device controls: Use the left ear cup controls to:

Press once to play/pause your music or answer calls.

Press twice to skip track and end calls.

Press three times for previous songs.

Use the up and down buttons for volume control.

Long press the “b” button to activate Siri.

iCloud pairing: With your headphones now connected to your iCloud account, they are automatically paired with all of your devices so that you can connect with a tap.

Easy noise control: Easily toggle between Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency modes from the control center. You can also double-press the system button on your headphones to switch between the two models.

Personalized spatial audio: Using the TrueDepth camera on your iPhone X or later, you can map the geometry of your ear to create a personal spatial audio profile just for you. Go to Settings > Bluetooth > Tap the “i” button on Beats Studio Pro, and choose Personalize Spatial Audio.

Hey Siri: Simply say “Hey Siri” to activate assistance whenever your phone is paired and in range.

Find My: Keep track of your Beats Studio Pro headphones wherever you go. Use the Find My app to check your headphones’ last connected location on a map.

Over-the-air updates: Automatically receive software updates and new features to get the most out of your Beats product.

Tips and tricks for Android users

Google fast pair: To connect with your Android or Chrome devices, hold Beats Studio Pro near your device, long press the system (power) button, and follow the prompts on the screen.

On-device controls: Use the left ear cup controls to:

Press once to play/pause your music or answer calls.

Press twice to skip track and end calls.

Press three times for previous songs.

Use the up and down buttons for volume control.

Long press the “b” button to activate the voice assistant.

Audio switch: Now that your Beats Studio Pro is connected, you can enjoy audio switch across all your compatible devices connected to your Google account.

Easy noise control: Use the Beats App or home screen widget to easily toggle between Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes. You can also double-press the system button on your headphones to switch between the two modes.

Find My device: Keep track of your Beats Studio Pro headphones by using the Find My Device app to access their last connected location on a map.