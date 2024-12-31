Magic Mouse’s rumored voice commands make no sense to me

I’m a longtime MacBook user, and I’ve never felt the need to buy a Magic Mouse from Apple. It has nothing to do with that awkwardly positioned Lightning (now USB-C) port on the bottom. And, by the way, yes, it’s an annoying design decision, but the outrage is blown out of proportion here.

I’m perfectly happy with the trackpad and use it in ways I could have never done on a Windows PC before I moved away from Windows. The only time I got a mouse was when I tried to play games on the Mac. The Magic Mouse wasn’t an option.

I know plenty of people, especially professionals, working with specific workflows that need a lot more precision than the trackpad can offer. The Magic Mouse is for those buyers. They’re probably excited to get their hands on the next-gen Magic Mouse, which should be released in 2026 and feature a novel design and a fix for that charging port.

What’s strange about the Magic Mouse is a rumor that claims the wireless gadget will feature support for voice commands. Yes, we’re heading into an AI-first computing era, where voice controls and AI agents will help you manage your computer like never before. By the time the Magic Mouse launches, Apple Intelligence will probably get more agentic features, matching ChatGPT and Gemini.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

But why would one talk to the mouse instead of the computer or a nearby mobile device?

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman mentioned voice control for the upcoming Magic Mouse on X, reiterating his past coverage of the unreleased product.

Voice control in the new Magic Mouse I wrote about this month makes sense in light of AI — and the fact that Apple is on a decade-plus cycle. From what I’ve heard, big focus is ergonomics and gestures (relocated USB-C too). I’d expect a new keyboard too. https://t.co/FtUcR2Yqdj — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 30, 2024

He said that Apple’s big focus is on ergonomics and gestures. Voice control would make sense in connection with AI.

As @ChanceHMiller points out, the rumor making the rounds today is just an incorrect back-and-forth translation of this line from my initial report: "In a computing world now infused with touch screens, voice commands and hand gestures…" — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 30, 2024

Gurman reacted to a rumor from a well-known source of Apple leaks from Korea. yeux1122 posted an update on Naver, mentioning the Magic Mouse redesign with a clear reference to Gurman’s previous coverage. That’s where the voice commands feature for the next-gen Magic Mouse resurfaced.

Again, I can’t imagine why I’d want to give voice commands to a mouse or in what scenario the feature might come in handy.

I do see telling the AI to select an area on the screen, a batch of documents or files, and move them around for specific tasks. This would involve mouse pointer movement. But it’s a feature that would eventually work thanks to the AI agents built into macOS or third-party AI tools from OpenAI and Google. It shouldn’t matter if you operate a Magic Mouse, a third-party mouse, or the MacBook’s built-in trackpad.

If Apple plans to launch the updated Magic Mouse in 2026, we’ll learn more details about it next year. If it’s real, the voice control feature should appear in more leaks.