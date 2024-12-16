Apple’s long overdue Magic Mouse redesign is coming, but the current one is just fine

After 15 years of jokes and complaints, it seems Apple is finally ready to move on to a new Magic Mouse design. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Cupertino plans to update its Mac’s mouse and fix some of the most recurring concerns users have about it.

According to the journalist, Apple wants to improve the usability of the mouse by making it more ergonomic. Another important change will be replacing the charging port from the bottom of the mouse to a different location. “I’m told that Apple’s design team has been prototyping versions of the accessory in recent months, aiming to devise something that better fits the modern era.”

Gurman says Apple wants to make something more “relevant,” as in a computing world full of touch screens, voice commands, and hand gestures, “the mouse isn’t as crucial as it once was.” While Cupertino might plan to completely revamp the Magic Mouse experience with a redesign, we shouldn’t get our hopes too high. The journalist writes:

“As for when the mouse will arrive, I wouldn’t expect anything in the next 12 to 18 months. But the current Magic Mouse is nearing the end of its life, and Apple is working on a full overhaul. Once the design group settles on a final form, it will still take months or years of hardware engineering, software development and operations work to actually bring the mouse to market.”

That being said, a couple more years of a 15-year-old product really show it’s nearing the end of its life. Still, even if Apple takes more time to upgrade its Magic Mouse, we shouldn’t worry too much. My first experience with a Magic Mouse was with the 2023 Mac Studio. Before that, I have always used a MacBook, so I’m more familiar with the trackpad. Still, I just love it.

The Magic Mouse works perfectly for me, and even after hours of a workday, I’m never fatigued. I also know a better placement for the charging port would be better, but after a year, my Magic Mouse still holds up to two months without requiring a charge, so I don’t think this trade-off is actually an issue for now.

I’m not one of those who will tell you to prepare a coffee while the Magic Mouse charges. Still, I think this accessory is a great Mac companion, and I’m not in a hurry to see a replacement.