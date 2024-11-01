Apple’s new USB-C Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad won’t work on some Macs

This week, Apple unveiled new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models. Alongside these devices, the company finally introduced all-new USB-C accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse.

However, those planning to buy these upgraded USB-C accessories must know that there are some software limitations. As first noted by MacRumors, the new USB-C accessories require macOS Sequoia 15.1 to work properly.

macOS 15.1 supports Apple Intelligence features, such as Writing Tools, all-new Siri, and summarized notifications. This software also improves iPhone Mirroring, which now enables the ability to drag and drop files between devices.

However, if you have a Mac that runs older software like macOS Sonoma or macOS Ventura, you might have issues with them. Some users report that these older Macs eventually pair with the accessories. However, the keyboard, Touch ID, and function keys don’t work. Users also reported that scrolling with the Magic Mouse is unreliable.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to MacRumors, macOS 15.2 beta testers also experience similar issues. While it’s more likely that Apple will fix them in future beta versions, the company doesn’t seem to address these problems with older Macs.

When Apple releases a beta build before a major announcement, it usually doesn’t work with these products. Still, it’s possible that the company will address that as soon as next week, as it’s been almost two weeks since the first beta of macOS 15.2 was released.

That said, if you have models older than the current macOS Sequoia compatible list, don’t waste your money, as the USB-C Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse won’t work. These are the current Macs that support macOS Sequoia:

2019 iMac and later

2017 iMac Pro

2020 MacBook Air and later

2018 MacBook Pro and later

2019 Mac Pro and later

2018 Mac mini and later

2022 Mac Studio and later

BGR will let you know if Apple adds more Macs to the USB-C Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad compatibility list.