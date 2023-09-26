macOS Sonoma is now available, here’s why you should update

After Apple released iOS 17 last week, the company is now making macOS Sonoma available to all users. With the fastest major macOS update in years, here are five features that will make you want to update this new system as soon as possible.

That said, BGR published an in-depth review of macOS Sonoma, where we go through the major functions of this system. Check it out before installing it!

Lock Screen and wallpaper revamp: macOS Sonoma brings new slow-motion screen-savers of breathtaking locations from around the world. When you log in, they seamlessly become your desktop wallpaper—no more artistic wallpapers; hello to landscape photos.

Interactive widgets: Not only does the new system let you add widgets to the desktop, but they are interactive. You can add widgets from your iPhone and iPad, and you don’t even need to install these apps on your Mac.

Game Mode: Apple Silicon Macs can take advantage of a new Game Mode, which automatically gives games top priority on the CPU and GPU of your Mac, lowering usage for background tasks while dramatically reducing latency with wireless accessories.

Safari improvements: You can create a profile to keep your browsing, history, extensions, Tab Groups, cookies, and favorites separated for topics like Work and Personal. Apple says Search in Safari with macOS Sonoma is also more responsive and shows easier-to-read and more relevant suggestions. Another feature is web apps that come to your dock. You can launch a web app to get an app-like experience with a simplified toolbar.

Hand reactions: Exclusive to Apple Silicon Macs or when using Continuity Camera with iPhone 12 and later, users can add a reaction that fills the camera frame with fun 3D augmented reality effects. There are eight possible reactions: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down, Hearts, Balloons, Fireworks, Thunderstorms, Lasers, and Confetti.

Compatible Macs

These are the Macs compatible with macOS Sonoma: