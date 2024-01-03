macOS 14.3 beta 2 now available to developers

After a few weeks since the release of the first macOS 14.3 beta, Apple is now seeding the second testing version. At the moment, it’s unclear what new features Cupertino is working on, although we expect the company to restart testing for Apple Music Collaborative Playlists.

This feature was expected to be released alongside macOS 14.2, but Apple removed all references to this function. In addition, macOS Sonoma still lacks these other two features:

Enabling Messages in iCloud will sync Messages settings such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices. PDF intelligent form detection: Fillable documents and forms can now be automatically identified across the system, like in Files, Mail, or scanned documents.

Alongside macOS 14.3 beta 2, Apple is also seeding the second testing versions of iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, watchOS 10.3, and tvOS 17.3.

With macOS 14.2, Apple added the following features:

React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu. Edit playlists: There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta.

Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people with contact key verification turned on also receive advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation. Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms, enabling you to add names and addresses from your contacts.

allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages

We’ll let you know if we learn more about macOS 14.3 beta 2.