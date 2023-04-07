macOS 13.3.1 lets you Auto Unlock your Mac with the Apple Watch again

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

A couple of weeks after releasing macOS 13.3, Apple has now seeded to all users macOS 13.3.1. Although this is a minor update, this version fixes the Auto Unlock feature, which wasn’t working for some users.

That said, if you’re having trouble unlocking your Mac with your Apple Watch, updating to version 13.3.1 of macOS will fix it. In its release notes, Apple says it has fixed two issues:

Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations;

Auto Unlock your Mac with Apple Watch may not work.

Apple also says there are some “important” security updates as well. With the latest macOS 13.3, the Cupertino firm focused on two main features:

20+ new emojis: There are 21 new figures available. And, for the first time, no people figures are being added. The highlights include a donkey, jellyfish, hair pick, high-five hands, and new heart colors. It’s been over a year since Apple added new emojis to users.

New Home Architecture: After pulling out the new Home architecture with iOS 16.2, Apple is reenabling it with macOS 13.3.

Apple introduced the new Homekit architecture for the Home app with iOS 16.2. While the Cupertino firm promised an even “more efficient and reliable experience controlling compatible devices,” users started reporting multiple issues with HomeKit accessories not responding or scenes disappearing.

Then, Apple decided to pull back the HomeKit update, although those who had downloaded it would still suffer from these issues, including losing the ability to add a new resident to the Home app.

This architecture was tested from October to December, even though it was half-baked. In January, Apple released macOS 13.2, but with no sign of the new HomeKit architecture. Now, with macOS 13.3, the company brought this feature back to all users.

Besides macOS 13.3.1, Apple has also released iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 to all users.