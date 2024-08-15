Click to Skip Ad
M4 MacBook Pro could launch sooner than we expected

Published Aug 15th, 2024 2:58PM EDT
M3 Max MacBook Pro 14-Inch
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

Less than a year after Apple revealed the M3 MacBook Pro models, the company is likely readying the announcement of its M4-powered Macs. While the MacBook launch schedule seems to be moving faster than ever, customers are impatiently waiting for an upgrade, as the only Apple device with the newest chip is the 2024 iPad Pro, introduced in May.

If Apple follows this trend, the company could soon unveil the M4 MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro and M4 Max variants in 14-inch and 16-inch options. Up until now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was the primary source behind these MacBook rumors.

However, a new report shows that “later this year” could come sooner than we expected. According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple has been ordering the upcoming miniLED MacBook displays since July. Therefore, we might see an announcement in October, as Apple usually holds Mac events in October or November.

What makes BGR believe that the M4 MacBook Pro models could launch in October is that Apple isn’t changing the design first introduced on the 2021 MacBook and the fact that Apple already announced the M4 chip in May. As such, it seems the company has been working on and perfecting the M4 chips for quite some time.

Rumors also suggest Apple will unveil an M4 variant of the iMac and a revamped Mac mini this year, which means they could be announced alongside the new MacBooks. Finally, Apple is also expected to announce a new iPad mini and base-model iPad.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about a possible Mac and iPad event. Below, you can discover when to expect the new M4 Macs.

