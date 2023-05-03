M3 MacBooks and iPads might be delayed to 2024

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple is widely expected to unveil the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 next month. But various reports have claimed that the new MacBook Air flavor will not pack Apple’s upcoming M3 processors. As I explained before, that shouldn’t be a problem. An M2-powered 15-inch MacBook Air will be an incredible machine, both when it comes to performance and battery life.

But if a new leak is accurate, Apple might have to delay M3 MacBook and iPad models to next year. Apparently, TSMC is struggling to manufacture the next-gen System-on-Chip (SoC) that Apple needs for laptops and tablets. As a result, M3 hardware won’t hit store shelves in 2023.

A leaker who goes by the name Tech_Reve on Twitter has been discussing SoC developments recently. The same person said that the 14-inch iPad Pro that appeared in a series of leaks in the past few weeks will get the M3 Pro treatment. If true, the 14-inch iPad Pro will be the first Apple tablet to rock a processor that will also power Apple’s premium MacBook Pro models.

Separately, rumors that mentioned the 15-inch MacBook Air model also said that Apple has a 13.6-inch Air refresh in the works for 2023. The M3 would be Apple’s only reason to upgrade the redesigned Air, which launched about a year ago.

Update: No M3 Mac or iPad for this year

Due to yield issues with TSMC not being able to supply enough of the M3 to Apple, Apple has delayed the release of the M3 until next year.

So there will be no M3 Macs and no M3 iPads this year. pic.twitter.com/faL9l7n53s — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) May 3, 2023

But Tech_Reve now says that TSMC is unable to meet Apple’s demands for the 3nm M3 SoC. As a result, Apple will not launch any M3 devices this year:

Update: No M3 Mac or iPad for this year

Due to yield issues with TSMC not being able to supply enough of the M3 to Apple, Apple has delayed the release of the M3 until next year.

So there will be no M3 Macs and no M3 iPads this year.

It’s unclear where the information is coming from. Obviously, it can’t be confirmed right now, and it might never be confirmed. Apple is under no obligation to release an M3 chip upgrade so soon after the M2 series. If TSMC is struggling to make enough M3 chips right now, Apple will never confirm it had planned to release M3 hardware this year.

But we might get hints that the report is accurate, if that’s the case. We’ll just have to keep an eye on Apple’s new MacBook and iPad releases this year. Aside from the 15-inch MacBook Air, that is. It’ll be interesting to see which new MacBook models Apple releases in 2023. The same goes for iPad refreshes.

If the leaker is wrong, I still wouldn’t expect an M3 announcement at WWDC 2023 in early June, especially if Apple wants to release an M2 15-inch MacBook Air at the show.