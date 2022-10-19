Leaked iPhone SE 4 renders reveal Apple’s big design overhaul

Before Apple announced the 2022 iPhone SE, it was already rumored that this device would get a redesign, looking like the 2018 iPhone XR with a notch and a single main camera. Now, YouTuber Jon Prosser and graphic designer Ian Zelbo provided a first look at what the iPhone SE 4 could look like in leaked renders.

In his Front Page Tech blog, Jon Prosser shared a few renders of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, which, according to him, will be released in 2023. In addition, the YouTuber believes this iPhone will come in Starlight, Midnight, and PRODUCT(RED), just like this year’s iPhone SE.

What’s weird about Prosser’s prediction is the fact that Apple usually takes at least two years to release a new iPhone SE. The first generation arrived in 2016, the second one in 2020, and the current model in 2022.

Image source: Jon Prosser and Ian Zelbo

Since the current iPhone SE 3 already offers 5G support and the A15 Bionic chip, it’s unlikely for Apple to release another model just a year later with a redesign.

Last year, DSCC analyst Ross Young said the iPhone SE could feature a “punch hole rather than a notch.”

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7″ in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1″ version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch.

Then, a few weeks ago, Young reiterated his prediction by saying the next iPhone SE will actually have a 6.1-inch display with a notch, just like the iPhone XR.

Currently, the SE model is virtually identical to the iPhone 8, which means the next version will have its first redesign in at least two years – even though it will be a familiar refresh. That said, one thing is for sure, the 4.7-inch display era is coming to an end.