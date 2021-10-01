New leak suggests the Galaxy Note is coming back, but with a twist

When Samsung canceled the Galaxy Note 21 earlier this year, some fans worried that the phone would be discontinued for good in favor of foldable handsets. Before that, Samsung gave the Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen functionality, a first for the Galaxy S series. Then Samsung brought stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 handset. The S Pen was the only signature feature of the Note. But the Note remains the only Galaxy phone to ship with a built-in stylus.

But reports in recent weeks have delivered amazing news. Samsung will bring the Note back in the coming months. The Galaxy S22 Ultra would come with a built-in stylus just like previous Note handsets. Since then, we’ve even seen a few renders based on leaked schematics for Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone. It turns out that Samsung will bring back the Galaxy Note without actually bringing it back.

We explained last week that the branding for this Galaxy S22 Ultra “Note” wasn’t clear. Galaxy S22 Ultra Note already sounds complicated, but there is precedent. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the best possible Note 20 version money could buy last year.

But the Galaxy S22 version with a built-in stylus will be part of the S22 series. Samsung’s name choice would have to reflect that before anything else. The “Note” particle would have no place in the product name unless you place it right at the end.

Galaxy S22 Ultra name doesn’t include ‘Note’

Speculation aside, a previous leak from well-known insider Ice Universe said that Samsung hadn’t renewed the Galaxy Note trademark. That seemed to indicate that there won’t be a Galaxy Note 22 series next year. That trademark leak came even before the same leaker said on Twitter that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a built-in stylus.

Ice is back with a new Galaxy S22 Ultra detail, claiming that the phone’s name is 100% confirmed. According to the leaker, the handset will be called Galaxy S22 Ultra instead of Galaxy Note 22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra name is comfirmed 100%

Not Note22 Ultra — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 30, 2021

Considering the leaker’s track record for reporting Samsung leaks, it’s likely that the Galaxy S22 Ultra naming scheme is accurate. It’s the most logical name choice for the handset. Dropping the Note particle anywhere in that would only confuse buyers. And Samsung certainly doesn’t want to dilute the strength of the Galaxy S series, especially considering that the last two generations haven’t been selling as well as expected.

That’s to say that the Note series might be going away for good. There’s no scenario where keeping the brand alive makes sense. The name shouldn’t matter to fans either, as long as the Note feature they crave comes to a Galaxy S flagship. That’s the built-in S Pen stylus, of course. But some people will mind the branding nonetheless.

That said, we’re still only looking at a rumor right now. We’ll have to wait for Samsung to confirm it, which should happen in mid-January.