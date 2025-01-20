Last-minute Galaxy S25 price leak is the good news we’ve been waiting for

On Wednesday, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series, new Galaxy AI features for the 2025 flagships, and several other AI products, including Project Moohan and AI smart glasses. That’s what the leaks say, and Unpacked-related leaks are usually accurate. Not to mention that the Galaxy S25 series leaked in great detail in the past few months, which is exactly what you’d expect from a Galaxy S launch event.

The one thing that might have troubled longtime Samsung fans looking to upgrade to the Galaxy S25 was the price rumors. For weeks, we’ve seen reports saying the Galaxy S25 phones will see price hikes. But fast-forward to Monday, and a last-minute Galaxy S25 price rumor will give you the terrific news you’ve been waiting for.

The 256GB Galaxy S25 models will have the same prices as their predecessors. The 512GB models will cost about $11 more than last year’s 512GB models, and that’s in South Korea. If Samsung adopts the same policy around the world, some markets might not even see any price hikes whatsoever.

Reports from Korea in previous weeks said that the Snapdragon 8 Elite is one reason for Samsung to increase Galaxy S25 prices in its home market. The other is the worsening exchange rate following the internal political turmoil in recent months.

Some leaks said the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be more expensive than its predecessors. Then, we had contradicting reports from Europe. Some argued that Samsung will not raise prices in the region. Others pointed to a price increase of about €50 ($52) per model.

Korean outlet FNNews on Monday delivered the latest details on the Galaxy S25 price in Korea. The report continues to mention the same two big issues Samsung has been dealing with when deciding the Galaxy S25 prices: The Snapdragon 8 Elite cost and the rising exchange rate.

Samsung reportedly decided to cover those costs for the 256GB variants of all three phones. Therefore, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra will cost just as much as their predecessors. However, the report does not provide details on the price of the Galaxy S25 Slim. This fourth Galaxy S25 model should go on sale in spring or early summer.

The report says the 512GB versions will be more expensive by about 15,400 won per unit, or around $11. That’s even cheaper than what the European leaks suggested.

Samsung considered raising prices across the board but decided not to do it so Galaxy S25 demand would not be hurt. Samsung wants to continue popularizing AI phones through the Galaxy S25 series in its home market and maintain its advantage over competing options. That’s what the report says.

The report points out that buyers who preorder the phone should be able to get double the storage free of charge, a promo that Samsung ran for various flagship phones in recent years. Therefore, Korean buyers will be able to buy the 512GB version of their Galaxy S25 flavor of choice for the price of the 256GB model.

While FNNews focuses on the Korean market, I expect Samsung to do the same thing internationally. Some markets might not even see the equivalent of that $11 price hike for the 512GB models.

For reference, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra started at $799.99, $999.99, and $1,299.99 in the US, respectively. If this last-minute leak is accurate, I expect Samsung to keep the same starting price points in place for the US market.

Even with price hikes, Samsung will offer various preorder perks to buyers in addition to the double-the-storage deal. Register for the Galaxy S25 preorders right now, and you’ll get a credit of $50 from Samsung. That’s another usual promo from the Korean giant. Rumors also say the Galaxy S25 preorders will come with up to a year of Gemini Advanced and Google Cloud storage access or up to a $240 value.

Finally, Samsung might announce a new subscription program for the Galaxy S25 series that should make buying the phone even easier.