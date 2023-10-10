Kuo: 2024 Apple Watch lineup will be another boring upgrade

If you’re skipping Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 because they’re boring updates, top insider Ming-Chi Kuo says 2024, and even 2025, won’t be much different.

In his latest analysis on a blog post, Kuo says the 2024 new Apple Watch will not adopt microLED. He speculates that this technology might come in 2025, although he “wouldn’t be surprised if it’s postponed to 2026.” Currently, reports expect this new panel to be introduced in 2025 or 2026.

That said, it’s important to note that microLED is a feature rumored for an upcoming version of the Apple Watch Ultra and not the regular models. In addition, the analyst says next year’s Watch won’t have “significant innovative experiences,” and features such as the highly anticipated blood glucose monitoring won’t happen in 2024 and possibly not in 2025.

Interestingly, rumors expect the upcoming Apple Watch Series X to feature a new design with new bands. However, these reports may be just speculating based on what Apple did with the iPhone X.

That said, Kuo believes shipments of 2023 watches will decline by approximately 15% YoY to 36-38 million units. He says the Apple Watch is a “classic example of a product that succeeded through repositioning. However, based on current shipment momentum, it may need to be repositioned again if there’s an unfortunate year-over-year decline again in 2024.”

The analyst speculates that integrating the wearable with Apple Vision Pro might create an “unparalleled and innovative health management experience to drive shipment momentum for both products further.”

BGR will keep you posted on everything we expect for upcoming Apple Watch models, including new features, sensors, and watchOS updates.