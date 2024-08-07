It’s not just you: Spotify is down in a major outage

Spotify is currently down. Early this morning, users started reporting that the app was acting “funny” as songs weren’t playing, and some users got disconnected from the music platform. If they tried to log in again, the service would say, “Something went wrong.”

On social media, people have been talking about this major outage, which seems to be worldwide. It’s unusual for Spotify to suffer from a major outage. However, the service is down for most users, and the platform hasn’t posted anything about that issue.

The outage started around 7 a.m. ET, and it seems users are still facing issues. At least 2,000 people reported this issue around 8 a.m. ET.

At the moment, it doesn’t seem this outage is affecting other services or platforms, which means this is something related to Spotify only. Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and TIDAL all seem to be working just fine.

On X, a user wrote: “Spotify is really down right now. How am I supposed to start my day without music?” Followed by many other users saying how this outage affects their day, as they’re at the gym, commuting, or just wanting to listen to Chappel Roan or Charli XCX.

BGR will keep reporting on this issue, and we’ll let you know once Spotify starts working again.