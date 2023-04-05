iPhone weather app fix might come via iOS 16.4.1, and I can’t wait for the update

I first noticed the iPhone default Weather app issues a few weeks ago. The widget I had installed on the home screen would not load any information. I blamed it on a temporary spotty internet connection. Tapping the widget launched the app, which had the key data I needed. The app was working. A few days later, it happened again. And then earlier this week, the full Weather app crashed, in addition to the corresponding widget.

It turned out it wasn’t just me experiencing Weather app issues, as other iPhone users had the same problem. At the time of this writing, the Weather app works. But just in case you’re still experiencing issues, an iOS 16.4.1 update will reportedly fix bugs, the Weather app included.

The Weather app issues made me realize how much I take this basic iPhone app for granted. Not only that but how important for my daily iPhone use that Weather widget I’ve placed on the home screen once widgets became available.

That weather data is also relayed to the Apple Watch, another place where I regularly check the weather.

It also dawned on me that I have no backups, though many alternative weather app exists, including the popular Carrot Weather.

It’s unclear what caused the Weather app to malfunction on iPhone, but Apple was aware of the issues. The company noted the problems on its System Status page on Tuesday, offering little information about the cause. Apple updated the page to mention the problems were resolved hours later, only for the Weather app issues to reappear minutes later.

This appears to be a problem on Apple’s server side, though we can’t rule out the iPhone’s operating system. Apple has just released the final iOS 16.4 version, which does have at least one notable bug. Per MacRumors, some iPhone users have had to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords after the update.

According to a reliable tipster, Apple might be prepping a quick iOS 16.4.1 update that would fix bugs. Hopefully, the iPhone’s Weather app will get some attention following the recent issues. As I’ve realized, it’s a key iPhone app that I can’t do without.