iOS 17 brought several new features to the iPhone. Whether you bought an iPhone 15 Pro or are still using an iPhone XR, this new operating system is packed with features — but some of them aren’t as well known as StandBy Mode or Contact Posters.

In this article, we’ll share 11 iPhone tricks you had no idea were added in iOS 17:

Quickly send photos on iMessage: iMessage has a new menu. To prevent multiple taps before selecting an image from your library, just press and hold the “+” button to easily access your library.

Reorganize the iMessage menu: Tap and hold the iMessage menu icons to rearrange them with the apps you use the most during the day.

Face ID on private browser tabs: With iOS 17, you can require Face ID to unlock Safari’s Private browsing mode. Go to Settings > Safari, and toggle on Require Face ID to Unlock Browsing.

Automatically delete 2FA codes from Messages and Mail: You can now easily autofill 2FA codes from your Mail app. Also, you can go to Settings > Passwords > Password Options to Clean Up Automatically these messages once you use them.

SharePlay tweak: With iOS 17, hold two iPhones close together to start a SharePlay session instantly.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Interactive widgets: Apple has revamped widgets by making them interactive. This is one of the best iOS 17 features, and you can interact with a widget from your Home Screen, Lock Screen, or Standby. You can complete a to-do, play or pause a song or podcast, and even access your Home controls.

Enhanced electric vehicle routing: iOS 17 brings two great features to Apple Maps. It shows real-time charging station availability when you drive an electric vehicle, and you’ll also be able to choose a preferred charging network.

Reminders: Grocery Lists automatically sort items into categories to make shopping easier.

Share AirTags on Find My: Share AirTag or Find My network accessories with up to five other people. Everyone in the group can use Precision Finding and play a sound to pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when they’re nearby.

Check-In: After a user initiates a Check-In on Messages, their friend or family member will automatically be notified when the user arrives. If they are not progressing toward their destination, helpful information will be temporarily shared with the selected contact, such as the device’s location, battery level, and cell service status. Any information shared is end-to-end encrypted.

AirDrop with Cellular Data: Teased during the WWDC 2023 keynote, you can continue sending and receiving content when Wi-Fi is unavailable during AirDrop on iOS 17. This means that when you start sending photos to a friend after a party, but your Uber arrives, you can keep sending over an LTE connection.