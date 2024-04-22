iPhone AI features in iOS 18 will be ultra-fast and secure, but there’s a downside too

iOS 18 will be available with a handful of new AI features. At least, this is what the latest reports and rumors believe. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reiterates that the on-device large language model will be Apple’s main AI function for iOS 18.

He writes, “This is an area where Apple is chasing companies like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, and its initial AI features probably won’t be superior to those of its rivals. But the way it implements the technology could still be a game changer.”

Large language models are the algorithms for generative AI features. According to Gurman, Apple will focus on how these features can help the user on a daily basis. However, while Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft rely on cloud-based operations, Apple will explain how its functions work on-device.

Image source: Apple Inc.

The downside is that the AI might be less powerful and knowledgeable in some cases, which could be a major drawback for some users. The upside is that it will be quicker and, of course, more secure and private. Some of the possible iOS 18 AI features have already been reported by the journalist, such as:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Auto-summarizing and auto-complete features for core apps and productivity software (Pages, Keynote). This was also rumored by leaker yeux1122, which says code on iOS 18 suggests this function.

Better playlist creation in Apple Music

Siri (a big overall overhaul with a focus on AI)

Code completion in a new version of Xcode for developers

AppleCare tools to assist employees in helping customers with troubleshooting

Still, we’ll only discover more about these AI initiatives with WWDC 2024. That said, I don’t think we should get hyped about these announcements, as Apple has been applying AI for the iPhone for ages, but without calling it that way.

For example, the Spotlight tab, removing the background from a subject in a photo, suggested apps, and more are part of the company’s AI features, thanks to the company’s processors.

We can also get a glimpse of iOS 18 possible AI features thanks to a paper published by the company’s researchers. There, they explain how they can add large language models into smartphones with far fewer resources and RAM power.

BGR will let you know as we discover more about iOS 18 upcoming features.