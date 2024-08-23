iPhone 16 launch event set for September 10, Bloomberg reports

Speculation about when Apple will announce the next iPhone has seemingly come to a sudden end. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple will host the iPhone 16 launch event on September 10. We also expect to see new AirPods and Apple Watch models.

At the time of writing, Apple has yet to send out invites, but September 10 always seemed like the most likely date for the iPhone 16 event. For four out of the last five years, Apple has hosted its fall product showcase within the first two weeks of September. So, what would be the point of breaking with tradition now? Gurman also claims that the new devices will be available in stores and start arriving in the mail on Friday, September 20.

In addition to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, we expect Apple to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods 4 during what should be a lengthy and busy address.

As we wrote in our preview of the iPhone 16 event, Apple should announce the release date for all of its latest software updates as well. That includes iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2. Based on the timing of previous software rollouts, we expect these updates to be available on Wednesday, September 18.

Finally, we expect Apple Intelligence to be front and center at the event. Not all of Apple’s new AI features will be available when the new devices launch, but we’re sure to see Apple Intelligence in action as Apple shows off its latest devices.

We’ll be back with more details when Apple makes the event official.