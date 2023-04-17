iPhone 15 rumored to include new cyan color option and frosted glass finish

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Another day, another rumor regarding the iPhone 15 series. This time, the Weibo leaker who correctly predicted the yellow iPhone 14 launch shared some new information regarding the upcoming iPhone models.

According to them, the regular iPhone 15 versions could feature a new “frosted glass” back design, which is similar to what the iPhone Pro currently offers. As Apple is said to offer a new titanium frame for the iPhone 15 Pro models, it would be fair if the company gave a more premium look to the regular iPhones.

Currently, Apple offers a glossy back glass design for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, while the frosted matte finish is reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With this rumored frosted glass finish for the regular iPhone 15 models, Apple could make these devices look more premium and entice customers. These smartphones are also expected to feature a main 48MP lens, Dynamic Island cutout on the front, USB-C port, and the A16 Bionic chip.

In addition, the leaker believes Apple could introduce a new cyan color for the regular iPhone 15 models, similar to what the company offered for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Previously, 9to5Mac said Apple is testing a “very dark red” for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. In addition, Apple’s testing light blue and pink for the new regular versions. With this cyan rumor, it’s unclear if the company could add a sixth color to the base models or if the company could ditch another rumored option, as midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED are taken for granted.

That said, another option could be Apple reserving the cyan color for a mid-cycle update. That way, customers that don’t buy an iPhone 15 when it’s out can wait until the 2024 spring to get their hands on a new iPhone color.

BGR will make sure to inform you about the latest iPhone 15 rumors and what to expect from these devices.