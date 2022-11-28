iPhone 15 rumored to include a ‘state-of-the-art’ camera sensor

According to a new report from Nikkei, Apple’s iPhone 15 camera will incorporate a “state-of-the-art image sensor.” The report goes on to add that the new sensor will double the saturation signal level, which is to say the sensor will be able to let in more light. This, in turn, will help minimize overexposure and underexposure in specific lighting conditions.

As to how this will manifest for end users, the report states that the iPhone 15 camera will enable users to “clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.”