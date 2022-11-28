Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

iPhone 15 rumored to include a ‘state-of-the-art’ camera sensor

HomeTechMobile
November 28th, 2022 at 4:10 PM
By
iPhone 14 Display

According to a new report from Nikkei, Apple’s iPhone 15 camera will incorporate a “state-of-the-art image sensor.” The report goes on to add that the new sensor will double the saturation signal level, which is to say the sensor will be able to let in more light. This, in turn, will help minimize overexposure and underexposure in specific lighting conditions.

As to how this will manifest for end users, the report states that the iPhone 15 camera will enable users to “clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.”

This article talks about:

Yoni Heisler has been writing about Apple and the tech industry at large for over 15 years. A life long Mac user and Apple expert, his writing has appeared in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and TUAW. When not analyzing the latest happenings with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching Improv shows in Chicago, playing soccer, and cultivating new TV show addictions.

More Tech

Latest News