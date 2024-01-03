iPhone 15 Pro users report peeling along the back edges

Some iPhone 15 Pro users report that their devices are peeling along the edges of the back, which seems to be a weird issue affecting only a small number of Apple customers.

According to a Reddit user, they started noticing the edges of their iPhone had some sort of “adhesive that’s peeling along the edge of the back.” They say they have been using a Rhinoshield Mod NX but couldn’t connect this case usage to this defect. “It feels like the entire back is a sticker about to peel off,” they wrote.

In another comment, they say, “There’s a lot of this black stuff sticking out along the edges.” The user noticed this because they cleaned their case.

A different Reddit user said they experienced a similar iPhone 15 Pro peeling issue. “The same happened to my 2-day-old iPhone 15 Pro. I took it back to Apple, and they said the adhesive that is used to hold the back down was not applied correctly and started peeling because it was sticking out the edge. They replaced it.”

Some users have noted that if other people are experiencing their iPhone 15 Pro models peeling, they should avoid any liquid contact to prevent another issue.

Since Apple changed how it repairs the back glass of the iPhone 15 Pro, a Redditor noted that this could be related to the problem. Previously, with the iPhone 14 Pro, the entire unit had to be replaced if the back was damaged. With the new phones, it’s possible to replace only the back glass.

While this issue doesn’t seem to affect regular iPhone 14 models, which were the first iPhones to get an easy-to-repair back, it seems this defect is not widely spread yet. If you’re experiencing your iPhone 15 Pro peeling, contact Apple Support and take your device to your preferred store.

Do you have any issues with the iPhone 15 Pro? Send me a message at jose@bgr.com.