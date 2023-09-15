iPhone 15 Pro Max sold out less than an hour after pre-orders launched

If you were undecided between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro, nature might have decided for you. Less than an hour after pre-orders started, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has completely sold out, with most colors and options having a 2-3 weeks delay.

That said, if you can’t get your hands on the larger iPhone during pre-sale, you’ll have to take your chance next Friday, when general sales start, or wait at least until October to get your hands on this device.

The only option available 5-7 days from now is the Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max in 512GB – but at the time you might be reading this, the wait could probably have become longer.

Interestingly, you can still secure an iPhone 15 Pro in almost all colors and storage capacities for September 22. Since the Pro Max model has a new tetra prism lens, which offers 5x optical zoom – and up to 25x digital zoom, hard-core users are opting for the iPhone with this exclusive feature.

For the iPhone 15 standard options, it’s much easier to get one Friday, as almost all models are available for pre-order and for September 22 pickup. Although the standard iPhone models usually perform better throughout the iPhone cycle, it’s interesting how Apple focused its sales on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With last year’s generation, despite the supply chain issue and riots at the largest iPhone factory in China, both Pro versions sold out as they both offered the same features and specifications.

That said, while Apple might be able to get more revenue from the Pro Max models, the company might be hurting another important version – the smaller Pro model. In addition, Cupertino should worry that only one in four models are selling like water – and not most of them anymore.

