iPhone 15 design leak shows rounder edges, Action Button, and titanium body

With the iPhone 15 announcement expected in less than two months, we were able to get a closer look at new iPhone 15 mockups, including a comparison between the upcoming titanium Pro Max model with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The photos come from Korean Naver blog user yeux1122, which has an accurate track of Apple leaks. The images shared in different articles show all four iPhone 15 models: the Pro Max and Plus versions with a 6.7-inch display and the regular and Pro versions with a 6.1-inch screen.

This corroborates with what DSCC analyst Ross Young said. He believes Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models but with ProMotion and Always-On technologies exclusive to the Pro series.

Image source: yeux1122

That said, we can’t see the iPhones turned on since it’s a mockup, but one of the images shows that all four models have the same Dynamic Island cutout. More interestingly, there are a few images comparing the current iPhone 14 models with the upcoming iPhone 15.

As you can see, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has even more rounded edges, and due to its titanium body, its finish is not as glossy as in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Interestingly, the rumored Action Button, which could replace the mute switch, is also present. Lastly, there’s no unified solid-state volume button, which was previously rumored, and it seems it has been scrapped from any future iPhone.

Image source: yeux1122

These mockup details corroborate with what Twitter user ShrimpApplePro said in the past that the Pro models would have thinner bezels and curved edges, similar to recent iterations of the Apple Watch. Korean Naver blog yeux1122 corroborates that with another image showing how the display of the iPhone changed from the iPhone X until this upcoming release.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be announced this September. As always, BGR will bring all the coverage and the newest rumors as soon as we learn more about them.