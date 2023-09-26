iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max are reportedly outselling their predecessors

With the iPhone 15 series now available for over a week, CounterPoint Research shows that the new iPhones’ standard model and the Pro Max version have higher demand than their predecessors.

The survey shows that delivery times on pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max came in significantly higher than corresponding iPhone 14 models across critical markets, as they have to wait 4 and 9 days longer, respectively, to get their hands on these devices. On the other hand, demand fell for Pro and Plus versions.

“I don’t think it’s a big surprise the Pro Max is showing longer wait times than its predecessor,” says Senior Analyst, Manufacturing, Ivan Lam. “It’s normal to experience hiccups when you’ve got significant upgrades on complex mechanisms like the camera module. But looking at wait times this weekend as the product starts selling in stores, it looks like availability is moving in the right direction and normalizing.”

Image source: Counterpoint Research

Interestingly, DSCC also shared that panel shipments for the iPhone 15 series were 23% higher than the iPhone 14 series through August, showing that Apple was preparing for this higher demand.

Within the current mix of panel shipments for the iPhone 15 series, the Pro models are accounting for a higher share than the iPhone 14 Pro models during June – August. From June through August, iPhone 15 Pro models had a 55% share versus a 49% share for the iPhone 14 series. In August, the iPhone 15 Pro models had a 59% share, according to the report.

In the June to August period for the iPhone 15 series, Samsung Display had a commanding share of 91% (versus an 84% share for the iPhone 14 series during the same period in 2022). SDC’s dominant share is the result of being the only panel supplier for all four models of the iPhone 15 series. LG Display also shipped panels for the iPhone 15 Pro starting in August and had a 9% share. SDC had an 87% share in August, with LGD at 13%. LGD supplies panels for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. BOE should start supplying panels for the iPhone 15 series later this year.