iPhone 14 hands-on video compares dummy units to iPhone 13 models

Now that WWDC 2022 has come and gone, the next major Apple event will be the iPhone 14 launch this fall. We expect Apple to reveal the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September. But with all of the leaks we have seen, there might not be much left to reveal. In fact, an all-new iPhone 14 hands-on video has seemingly once again spoiled the design changes coming to the four new models.

Hands-on video compares iPhone 14 to iPhone 13

Sam Kohl (iupdate on YouTube) published a hands-on video last Friday featuring all four of the upcoming iPhone 14 models. These aren’t production units, just to be clear. Rather, this is another set of dummy units like the ones we covered in May. The difference is that these dummies are far more realistic and high-quality that the previous units.

As the rumor mill had suggested, Apple is ditching the “mini” model in 2022. Instead, Apple is launching two standard iPhones and two Pro models. The iPhone 14 will feature a 6.1-inch display, while the new iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will also feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. At a glance, the standard and Pro lineups will look rather similar, despite internal differences.

But we were drawn to Kohl’s video because of the comparisons between the 2021 and 2022 iPhone models. This is very likely the best comparison we are going to see between the two generations until the iPhone 14 actually launches this fall.

In terms of design, the iPhone 14 will be virtually identical to the iPhone 13. The diagonal rear camera layout, the size of the camera bump, the slightly smaller notch, the bezels, and the asymmetric speaker grilles — they are all the same on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. But it’s not just the design. The base iPhone 14 will also reportedly ship with the exact same A15 processor as last year’s iPhone 13. This is as modest as upgrades get.

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro

Meanwhile, Apple is saving all of its biggest upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. First, the camera bump on the iPhone 14 Pro is noticeably bigger. That’s because Apple is said to be bringing a 48-megapixel camera to the Pro models.

But the design change that everyone is going to be talking about is on the front of the Pro models. It can be hard to see in Kohl’s hands-on video, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max dummies do have the “pill and hole-punch” notch replacement we’ve been hearing about for months. It will create more screen real estate, but at the cost of a rather unsightly compromise as Apple works to make under-display cameras a reality.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.